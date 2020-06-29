MPD Arrested Michael Mayo in Burglary at 1700 Block Connecticut Avenue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, 51 year-old Michael Mayo, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

