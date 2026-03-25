Mother of missing woman alleges boyfriend timed assault before her disappearance

Headline: Boyfriend’s Alarming Behavior Reported Before Woman Disappeared

In a disturbing revelation that has captured national attention, the mother of a missing woman claims that her daughter’s boyfriend set a timer to beat her before she vanished last month. The alleged incident occurred in their shared apartment in Springfield, Missouri, just days before the woman, 27-year-old Emily Roberts, was last seen on March 15, 2023. Emily’s mother, Sarah Roberts, has expressed her deep concerns about her daughter’s safety, believing that the boyfriend’s actions may have played a significant role in her disappearance.

The situation has since escalated as local authorities have ramped up their investigation, with a focus on the boyfriend, identified as Mark Johnson, a 30-year-old resident of Springfield. Witnesses have reportedly come forward to share their experiences of witnessing tensions between Emily and Johnson, raising questions about the nature of their relationship. The police department has stated that they are treating the missing person case as potentially criminal, given the alarming context provided by Sarah Roberts.

According to Sarah, Emily confided in her about the troubling situation with Johnson in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. “She texted me about feeling scared,” Sarah recounted. “She said he was unpredictable, and I’ve never seen her so fearful.” The troubling claims suggest an unsettling dynamic, with Sarah highlighting specific instances where she believes Emily’s life may have been in danger. She alleges that during one particularly heated argument, Johnson set a timer on his phone and stated, “You have three minutes to get your stuff and leave.” This incident reportedly left Emily shaken and further entrenched Sarah’s worries.

Sarah advocates for more awareness regarding domestic violence, emphasizing that Emily’s situation should serve as a wake-up call for others. “People need to understand that emotional and physical abuse can escalate quickly,” she said. “You never think it could happen to you or someone you love, but it can.”

In light of these developments, the Springfield Police Department has encouraged the community to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. Police Chief Robert Miller issued a statement: “We take all claims seriously, especially those that involve potential domestic violence. Our priority is to ensure Emily’s safe return and to provide justice if a crime has occurred.”

Family members and friends have rallied together, launching the #FindEmily campaign on social media to raise awareness about her disappearance. Emily’s mother has urged anyone who may have seen Emily in the days leading up to her disappearance—or has any information about her relationship with Johnson—to reach out. “It’s devastating not knowing where she is or if she’s safe,” Sarah stated. “We just want her home.”

The investigation into Emily’s disappearance has entered a critical phase, with police issuing a search warrant for Johnson’s apartment as they collect evidence to determine the sequence of events leading up to Emily’s last known whereabouts. Authorities have indicated that the boyfriend has been cooperative, but they are still working to verify his account of the events.

Friends of Emily describe her as a vibrant, outgoing individual who was passionate about her career and loved her family. “She’s the kind of person who lights up a room,” said close friend Amanda Lee. “This is so out of character for her. We just can’t believe she would leave without saying anything.”

Amanda and others have been canvassing the neighborhood where Emily was last seen, distributing flyers and talking to neighbors. The community response has been overwhelming, with many residents expressing their willingness to assist in the search efforts. “It’s a small town; we look out for each other,” said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous. “We want to help in any way we can.”

As the search continues, Emily’s family remains hopeful that she will be found safe. They have set up a dedicated hotline for tips related to her disappearance, encouraging anyone with information to come forward. The family has also started a GoFundMe page to assist with search efforts and related expenses, hoping to keep the public engaged in the search.

The story has garnered significant media coverage, prompting discussions about the broader issue of domestic violence. Advocates for victims’ rights have weighed in, urging anyone in potentially dangerous situations to seek help. Organizations such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline are available 24/7 to provide confidential support and resources for victims and their families.

As the authorities piece together the timeline surrounding Emily’s disappearance, they are also coordinating with local and federal agencies to expand the search area. The FBI has reportedly been brought in to assist with the investigation, emphasizing the seriousness with which they are treating Emily’s case. In the meantime, Sarah continues to implore anyone with knowledge of Emily’s whereabouts or her relationship with Johnson to come forward.

“I’m not going to stop until I find my daughter,” Sarah vowed, her voice filled with emotion. “She deserves to be heard, and she deserves to come home.”

The case has highlighted not only the urgency of finding Emily Roberts but also the critical importance of discussing and addressing domestic violence in our communities. As more individuals share their stories, the hope remains that Emily will not become another statistic but instead be welcomed home by her loving family.

The investigation into Emily Roberts’ disappearance is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or the dedicated tip hotline at (417) 555-1234.