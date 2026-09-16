Mortgage Rates Surge Above 7% as Yields Soar

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 16, 2026 (STL.News) American homebuyers face another major affordability setback as mortgage rates climb back to about 7%, driven by a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, persistent inflation concerns, rising energy prices, and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage reached 7.17% Monday, according to Mortgage News Daily data reported by MarketWatch, a 20-month high and up 23 basis points from the previous Tuesday.

Other mortgage-rate measures differ somewhat because surveys use different methodologies, borrowers, and timing. But they are pointing in the same direction: borrowing costs are rising.

Freddie Mac‘s most recent weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 6.76% as of Sept. 10, up from 6.71% one week earlier and 6.35% a year earlier.

The average 15-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.09%, up from 6.04% the previous week.

Freddie Mac’s survey is based on thousands of mortgage applications submitted by lenders through its Loan Product Advisor system, while daily mortgage trackers can react more rapidly to changes in the bond market. That explains why daily rates can move above 7% before the change appears in Freddie Mac’s weekly number.

The direction, however, is unmistakable.

Mortgage rates are rising again, and the bond market is a major reason.

10-year Treasury reaches 5%

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield closed Tuesday at 5.00%, according to Treasury Department data.

That compares with 4.97% Monday, 4.96% Friday and 4.84% on Sept. 10.

During Tuesday’s session, the yield climbed as high as approximately 5.04%, reaching levels not seen since 2007.

That matters enormously to prospective homebuyers because mortgage rates don’t move directly with the Federal Reserve’s overnight federal funds rate.

Long-term fixed mortgage rates tend to be much more closely influenced by yields on longer-term government securities, particularly the 10-year Treasury, along with pricing in the mortgage-backed securities market.

When investors demand higher yields to own long-term Treasury securities, mortgage lenders generally must offer higher yields to investors purchasing mortgage-backed securities as well.

Those higher financing costs eventually reach consumers.

The result is what prospective buyers are experiencing now: mortgage rates moving higher even before the Federal Reserve announces its latest monetary-policy decision.

Why Treasury yields are rising

No single explanation drives the bond market’s recent move.

Several pressures are converging simultaneously.

Inflation remains a concern, and sharply higher oil prices tied to ongoing Middle East instability have added another potential source of inflationary pressure.

Investors are also confronting heavy government borrowing requirements and large federal budget deficits.

At the same time, enormous capital requirements for artificial intelligence and data-center development have encouraged more corporate debt issuance, increasing the overall supply of bonds competing for investor capital.

When bond supply increases substantially, investors can demand higher yields to absorb that debt.

The result has been a broad increase in long-term borrowing costs that extends far beyond Washington.

Higher Treasury yields can eventually affect mortgage rates, corporate loans, municipal borrowing, commercial real estate financing, and other forms of credit throughout the economy.

That makes the 5% Treasury yield more than a Wall Street story.

It is increasingly becoming a household-finance story.

A 7% mortgage dramatically changes affordability

Small changes in mortgage rates can produce surprisingly large changes in monthly housing costs because the interest is applied across decades.

Consider a buyer financing $400,000 for 30 years.

At a 3% mortgage rate, principal and interest would be approximately $1,686 per month .

. At 5%, the payment rises to approximately $2,147 .

. At 6%, it increases to approximately $2,398 .

. At 7%, principal and interest reaches approximately $2,661 per month .

. At 7.17%, the payment approaches $2,707 per month.

That means the difference between financing $400,000 at 3% and 7.17% is approximately $1,020 every month.

That’s more than $12,000 annually.

And none of those calculations include property taxes, homeowners insurance, private mortgage insurance, homeowners association assessments, maintenance, utilities, or closing costs.

The actual cost of homeownership can therefore be substantially higher.

Freddie Mac provides a similar illustration. Its consumer affordability calculations show that a $300,000 mortgage carries about $1,896 in monthly principal and interest at 6.5%, about $1,996 at 7%, about $2,098 at 7.5%, and about $2,201 at 8%.

For consumers, the mathematics can quickly determine whether a house remains affordable.

Home prices haven’t fallen enough to compensate

High interest rates would be easier for buyers to absorb if home prices had fallen substantially.

In many markets, that hasn’t happened.

A Reuters survey of housing analysts published Tuesday found that economists expect U.S. home prices to rise about 1.5% in 2026 and another 2.3% in 2027.

Those increases are relatively modest, but they come after enormous home-price appreciation since the pandemic.

The result is an affordability problem created by two forces operating simultaneously.

Homes remain expensive.

Financing those expensive homes has become considerably more expensive.

Household incomes haven’t increased enough to fully compensate for that combination.

As a result, buyers who could comfortably qualify for a particular home several years ago may no longer be able to afford the monthly payment on the same property.

The housing market remains stuck

Higher mortgage rates are also contributing to an unusual housing-market stalemate.

Potential buyers are reluctant or unable to purchase because monthly payments have become too expensive.

Existing homeowners, meanwhile, often don’t want to sell because doing so could mean surrendering a mortgage carrying an interest rate of 3%, 4%, or even 5% and replacing it with financing near 7%.

That phenomenon is frequently described as the mortgage-rate “lock-in effect.”

Suppose a homeowner currently owes $300,000 at 3%.

Selling the house and buying another property with a comparable mortgage balance at approximately 7% could increase the monthly principal-and-interest payment by hundreds of dollars even without purchasing a more expensive home.

For many homeowners, moving simply doesn’t make financial sense.

That reduces the number of existing homes reaching the market.

But the affordability problem is now working in the opposite direction as well: inventory has improved in some markets because buyers can’t afford what sellers are asking.

The result isn’t necessarily a healthy buyer’s market.

Instead, it can become a market in which both buyers and sellers remain on the sidelines.

Economists expect mortgage rates to stay elevated

The prospect of a rapid return to extremely low mortgage rates also appears increasingly remote.

A Reuters poll of housing-market analysts published Sept. 15 found median forecasts calling for mortgage rates to average approximately 6.60% during the current quarter and 6.52% during the following quarter.

Forecasters have repeatedly revised mortgage-rate expectations upward as inflation, Treasury yields and government borrowing pressures have remained stronger than anticipated.

That doesn’t mean mortgage rates cannot decline.

They can move rapidly if economic conditions change, inflation falls sharply, or Treasury yields retreat.

But returning to the extraordinarily low mortgage rates seen during the pandemic would require a dramatically different interest-rate environment.

Federal Reserve faces difficult decision

The mortgage-rate increase comes as financial markets await Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision.

Markets widely expect policymakers to increase the federal funds rate by 25 basis points as officials attempt to contain renewed inflation pressure.

But consumers should understand an important distinction.

A Federal Reserve rate hike doesn’t automatically mean mortgage rates will rise by the same amount.

Likewise, a future Fed rate cut wouldn’t automatically produce an equivalent decline in mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates are determined by a much broader market involving Treasury yields, mortgage-backed securities, inflation expectations, economic growth, credit risk, and investor demand.

In fact, the Federal Reserve can raise short-term interest rates while longer-term Treasury yields decline.

If bond investors believe a Fed rate hike will successfully control inflation, they may be more willing to buy longer-term Treasury securities, pushing those yields lower.

Conversely, if investors believe monetary policy is too loose to control inflation, long-term yields can rise even when the Fed isn’t raising rates.

That is why Wednesday’s Fed statement and subsequent comments may matter more for mortgage markets than the quarter-point decision itself.

Oil adds another complication

Energy prices have emerged as another important factor.

Oil above $100 a barrel creates inflationary pressure throughout the economy.

Consumers experience the most visible effect at gasoline stations, but petroleum costs affect far more than gasoline.

Higher fuel prices increase trucking and transportation expenses.

Airlines face higher operating costs.

Agricultural producers pay more for fuel and transportation.

Manufacturers can face higher raw-material and shipping expenses.

Those costs can eventually work their way into consumer prices.

If higher energy prices keep inflation from falling, bond investors may demand higher yields to compensate for the declining purchasing power of future interest payments.

That can push Treasury yields higher.

And higher Treasury yields can push mortgage rates higher.

The connection from an oil field thousands of miles away to an American family’s mortgage payment may appear indirect, but the financial transmission can be very real.

Housing costs extend beyond mortgages

The mortgage payment itself is only one component of the affordability crisis.

Homeowners across the country have also experienced rising insurance premiums, property taxes, utility costs, maintenance expenses, and, in some communities, rapidly increasing homeowners association assessments.

That makes today’s housing affordability problem different from simply comparing home prices with historical prices.

Consumers must consider the total monthly cost of ownership.

A household that can technically qualify for principal and interest at 7% may still struggle after adding taxes, insurance, HOA fees, utilities, and maintenance.

That becomes particularly important in communities experiencing substantial insurance increases or special HOA assessments.

The affordability problem is therefore broader than the mortgage rate alone.

First-time buyers face the greatest challenge

Existing homeowners with substantial equity have one major advantage: they may be able to apply proceeds from selling an existing property toward their next purchase.

First-time buyers don’t have that benefit.

They must save a down payment while also paying for rent, food, transportation, insurance, and other living expenses.

Higher mortgage rates then reduce how much they can borrow while staying within traditional debt-to-income guidelines.

That creates a difficult equation.

If home prices remain high while mortgage rates rise, buyers must either provide larger down payments, accept substantially higher monthly payments, purchase less expensive properties, or postpone buying altogether.

For some households, no fifth option exists.

The refinancing market also takes another hit

Higher rates aren’t only affecting purchases.

They also reduce the number of homeowners who can benefit from refinancing.

Millions of American homeowners already have mortgages carrying rates far below today’s market.

Refinancing a 3% or 4% mortgage into a 7% loan generally makes little sense unless the homeowner has another compelling financial reason.

That removes a financial tool households historically used to lower monthly payments or restructure debt when interest rates declined.

It also reinforces the lock-in effect because homeowners become reluctant to surrender favorable financing.

The bond market is sending a broader warning

The mortgage-rate story connects to a much larger development in the American economy.

The federal government, corporations, municipalities and households ultimately compete for capital in the same financial system.

When investors demand substantially higher yields to lend money to the U.S. government, the cost of capital can rise throughout the economy.

A 10-year Treasury yield around 5% therefore has consequences far beyond Treasury traders.

It affects what corporations pay to issue debt.

It can increase borrowing costs for state and local governments financing infrastructure.

It influences commercial real estate financing.

And ultimately, it influences the rate a family in St. Louis, Chicago, Dallas, or Atlanta may be quoted when trying to buy a house.

The same bond-market pressure that raises Washington’s borrowing costs can eventually reach a consumer’s kitchen table.

What homebuyers should watch next?

Three developments could determine where mortgage rates go from here.

The first is the Federal Reserve.

Investors will closely examine the central bank’s language about inflation and future rate increases.

The second is inflation itself.

If inflation begins falling convincingly, Treasury yields could decline and ease mortgage borrowing costs. If inflation remains elevated—particularly because of energy prices—rates could stay higher for longer.

The third is the Treasury market.

For prospective homebuyers, movements in the 10-year Treasury yield may provide a more useful immediate signal about mortgage-rate direction than simply watching whether the Fed raises or lowers its overnight rate.

As of Tuesday’s close, that signal wasn’t encouraging.

The 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.00%, up from 4.84% just three trading sessions earlier.

The affordability equation is getting harder

The American housing market has spent several years waiting for affordability to improve.

Lower mortgage rates were expected to provide some relief.

Instead, rates have moved in the opposite direction.

A 30-year mortgage at around 7% doesn’t make homeownership impossible. Millions of Americans historically purchased homes with mortgage rates substantially higher than today’s levels.

But historical comparisons can be misleading because today’s home prices are also considerably higher relative to household incomes than during many previous periods of elevated interest rates.

That’s the fundamental problem.

Consumers aren’t simply confronting expensive money.

They’re borrowing expensive money to purchase expensive houses while simultaneously paying more for insurance, taxes, utilities, maintenance, and other household necessities.

Unless one part of that equation changes — mortgage rates decline, home prices adjust, or household incomes rise substantially — affordability will likely remain one of the biggest obstacles facing the U.S. housing market.

For now, the bond market is making that equation more difficult.

With the 10-year Treasury yield around 5% and daily mortgage-rate measures reaching approximately 7% or higher, prospective homebuyers are once again confronting borrowing costs near levels that have repeatedly slowed housing activity.

And the next major signal could arrive Wednesday afternoon when the Federal Reserve announces its latest interest-rate decision. In other words, TODAY!

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Sources: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey; U.S. Department of the Treasury; Reuters housing-market survey; Mortgage News Daily data reported by MarketWatch.

Disclaimer: Mortgage rates vary by lender, borrower credit profile, loan amount, down payment, location, loan type, points, and other factors. Rates cited in this article are national averages or market indicators and don’t represent a guaranteed rate available to any individual borrower. This article is for news and informational purposes and isn’t financial advice.