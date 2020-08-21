Montgomery Police’s Concern for Missing Germantown Teen Shykayla Jackson

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage female from Germantown.

Shykayla Jackson, age 17, was last seen by family at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 when she left her Chalet Place home on foot.

Jackson is approximately 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

Police and family are concerned for Jackson’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Shykayla Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE