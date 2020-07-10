Montgomery MD, Police Searching for Missing Teen Lexus Monique Dove

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage female from the Silver Spring area.

Lexus Monique Dove, age 16, of Houston Avenue, has been reported as missing by her family.

Dove is approximately 5’ 7” tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair. Dove wears glasses and has a tattoo of a heart on her right wrist.

Police and family are concerned for Dove’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Lexus Monique Dove’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

