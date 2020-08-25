Montgomery County Detectives Conduct Death Investigation of Jason Lloyde Scrivo in Potomac River

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division continue to investigate the undetermined death of 27-year-old Jason Lloyde Scrivo, of Leesburg, Virginia, who was found deceased in the Potomac River yesterday afternoon.

On Monday, August 24, at approximately 2:30 p.m., 1st District officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Harrison Island (located in the Potomac River in the Dickerson area) for the report of a body in the river.

First responders located Scrivo deceased in the river by the island. Scrivo’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy are pending.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding Scrivo’s death is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

