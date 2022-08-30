Montana Governor Meets With Starting Teachers

Governor Gianforte Meets With Starting Teachers Benefitting From TEACH Act

Championed by the governor, the 2021 law increases starting teacher pay through incentives

HELENA, Mont. (STL.News) Promoting efforts to recruit more educators by increasing starting teacher pay, Governor Greg Gianforte met with two starting teachers at Manhattan High School who are benefiting from higher starting teacher pay through the TEACH Act.

“Creating greater opportunities for all Montanans to prosper, including our educators, is what our Montana Comeback Plan is all about,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We boosted starting teacher pay to encourage more educators to start their career here in Montana, making our communities and classrooms stronger.”

A part of the governor’s Montana Comeback Plan, the TEACH Act, or Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home Act, provides $2.5 million in incentives to school districts to improve starting teacher pay. The governor signed the TEACH Act into law on March 5, 2021.

Superintendent of Manhattan School District Brian Ayers emphasized the importance of the TEACH Act in helping to recruit and retain highly qualified educators to the district.

“We have more starting teachers in our district than ever before, and the TEACH Act has allowed us to pay our teachers what they deserve and recruit new, talented educators,” Superintendent Brian Ayers said. “As the cost of living has increased, being able to give our teachers a boost and help them start their careers here has been essential.”

Championed by the governor, the TEACH Act passed the Montana Senate 50-0 and the Montana House of Representatives 95-2.

Last week, the governor also welcomed students back to school at Twin Bridges School before leading the school in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Read more news related to Montana: