Monroeville Man Chezeq Morgan Indicted for December Robbery of PNC Bank in White Oak

(STL.News) – A resident of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on a charge of bank robbery, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment, returned on March 3 and unsealed today, named Chezeq Morgan, age 26, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on or about December 14, 2019, Morgan robbed PNC Bank at 1612 Lincoln Way, in White Oak, Pennsylvania.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert C. Schupansky is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the White Oak Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE