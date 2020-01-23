MoDOT News: Crews Will CLOSE Eastbound I-70 Ramp to Blue Ridge Cutoff Jan. 29 until Summer 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (STL.News) MoDOT Kansas City will CLOSE the ramp from eastbound I-70 to eastbound Blue Ridge Cutoff for pavement construction beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at approximately 6 a.m. until summer 2020. This was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, but has been rescheduled. This ramp closure will have impacts to fans headed to Kauffman Stadium this season. Motorists needing to go this direction are advised to exit eastbound I-70 at U.S. 40 Highway and continue east until intersecting with Blue Ridge Cutoff. All work is weather permitting.

This is all part of the I-435 and I-70 construction project and it will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons. For more information about this project, visit our website. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.