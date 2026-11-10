Missouri’s New Rules Place Limits on Data Retention

MISSOURI – November, 10, 2026 (STL.News) One of the most important provisions of Governor Kehoe‘s executive order addresses how long information collected by automated license plate readers can remain in government databases.

The order requires covered agencies to permanently delete captured license plate and vehicle images within 30 days, with exceptions for information directly connected to an active criminal investigation, an active life-safety emergency, or compliance with a court order.

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The order also establishes several additional requirements:

Government agencies must retain ownership of information collected through their systems.

Vendors are prohibited from using Missouri-generated information for unrelated commercial purposes.

Access must be limited to legitimate criminal justice or lifesaving activities.

Searches must be logged with identifying information and a valid case number or documented law enforcement justification.

Integration of artificial intelligence facial recognition technology with ALPR systems is prohibited.

Improper access or unauthorized sharing can trigger disciplinary proceedings and, when appropriate, criminal referrals.

These provisions apply to state agencies and state-funded local law enforcement entities covered by the order, subject to applicable legal limitations.

The requirements are significant because they address several concerns that have contributed to public opposition.

Nevertheless, they do not eliminate every question surrounding automated surveillance.

Communities must still determine whether the technology is necessary, whether their contracts comply with applicable requirements, and whether local oversight procedures are sufficient.

Columbia’s Camera System Represents a Major Investment

The debate also involves substantial taxpayer expenditures.

Columbia approved its Flock camera system in October 2024.

According to city records reported by ABC 17 News, the initial first-year cost was approximately $584,850, including installation and equipment expenses.

Recurring annual costs were reported at approximately $515,000.

The city’s camera network involves equipment used by multiple departments, including police, parks and recreation, and utilities.

Those expenditures make the issue more than a privacy debate.

City officials must also evaluate whether the system produces measurable benefits that justify its ongoing cost.

Possible measures include the number of investigations assisted, stolen vehicles recovered, missing persons located, and cases in which camera information helped identify suspects.

However, determining the system’s actual value requires separating cases in which the technology was merely consulted from cases in which it produced a meaningful investigative breakthrough.

Publicly available information does not establish a comprehensive statewide comparison of Flock’s costs and effectiveness.

That limitation makes transparency especially important when municipalities consider renewing contracts.

Residents Seek Greater Control Over Surveillance

Columbia’s debate has also prompted efforts to establish broader privacy rules.

Members of Laborers’ Local 955 began collecting signatures on November 9 for an initiative petition seeking restrictions on how Columbia collects, stores, uses, and shares personal information.

The proposed changes would address automated license plate readers and other government surveillance technologies.

According to local reporting, the proposal includes restrictions on unnecessary data collection, requirements for audits and public reporting, and accountability provisions governing vendors.

The petition effort is separate from the council’s decision against automatic contract renewal.

If supporters collect the required signatures and satisfy applicable procedures, the proposal could advance through the city’s legislative or ballot process.

Its ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

The effort shows that some residents want privacy protections that extend beyond any single company’s equipment or contract.

What This Means for St. Louis and Other Communities

The decisions involving Columbia, St. Charles County, and other Missouri jurisdictions have implications for communities throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

License plate recognition technology can be particularly useful in metropolitan regions where vehicles regularly travel between municipalities and counties.

Investigators may need to coordinate information across multiple jurisdictions when pursuing suspects or attempting to locate missing people.

However, the same regional connectivity raises questions about who can access information collected outside their own jurisdiction.

A municipality may control the cameras installed within its boundaries but must also consider the permissions and agreements governing information shared with outside agencies.

St. Louis-area officials evaluating these systems face several practical questions.

They must determine who owns the collected information, whether access is restricted to authorized investigations, and how the system records searches.

They must also establish procedures for investigating complaints, identifying improper access, and ensuring compliance with Missouri’s executive order.

Contracts should clearly identify data-retention requirements and vendors’ responsibilities.

Public reporting can help residents understand how frequently the systems are used and whether their operation produces measurable benefits.

These considerations apply whether a municipality uses Flock Safety or another automated license plate recognition provider.

The current controversy does not establish that every camera system has been misused or that every participating law enforcement agency has violated privacy protections.

Rather, it demonstrates the importance of examining each jurisdiction’s actual practices, contractual obligations, and oversight procedures.

Missouri Lawmakers Could Address the Issue in 2027

The next major development may occur when the Missouri General Assembly convenes in January 2027.

Governor Kehoe’s executive order directs the Department of Public Safety to collaborate with law enforcement organizations and other stakeholders on proposed legislation.

Potential legislation could establish statewide standards governing retention periods, access restrictions, auditing, and penalties for misuse.

Such legislation could also clarify how Missouri’s rules apply to local agencies, private contractors, and information-sharing arrangements.

Whether lawmakers adopt those provisions, modify them, or pursue a different approach remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, municipalities must decide how to handle existing agreements.

Some may terminate their contracts, others may seek alternative providers, and still others may continue using Flock systems under revised policies.

Public Safety and Privacy Remain Central Questions

Missouri’s developing Flock Safety controversy illustrates a challenge facing governments nationwide.

Technology increasingly allows police to collect and analyze information that once required considerable time and personnel to obtain.

That capability can assist legitimate investigations and potentially improve responses to serious crimes.

At the same time, efficient information collection does not eliminate the responsibility to establish reasonable limits on government surveillance.

For Missouri communities, the question is not simply whether automated license plate readers work.

It is whether their use can be justified through demonstrated public safety benefits, appropriate costs, transparent policies, and enforceable protections against misuse.

Columbia’s November 9 vote marks another important development in that discussion.

The city decided against automatically renewing its existing Flock agreements while leaving the cameras operational during their current contractual terms.

Other Missouri communities have taken different approaches, reflecting the continuing disagreement over how the technology should be used.

With statewide safeguards already in effect for covered agencies and additional legislation under consideration, Missouri’s debate over automated license plate readers is likely to remain an important issue for local governments, law enforcement agencies, and residents.

For now, the central question remains unresolved: How can Missouri communities preserve useful investigative technology without allowing routine vehicle monitoring to become an unnecessarily intrusive form of government surveillance?