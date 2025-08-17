Missouri Politics in 2025 – Update

Missouri Politics in 2025: Tax Cuts, Redistricting Battles, and Deep Divides Over Abortion Rights

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Missouri Politics – Missouri politics has rarely been quiet, but 2025 has ushered in a storm of legislative moves, ballot disputes, and ideological showdowns that highlight the sharp divisions across the state. From repealing voter-approved labor protections to launching a controversial push for mid-decade redistricting, Governor Mike Kehoe and Republican leadership are driving a conservative agenda that has already sparked fierce debates and promises of courtroom battles.

This article examines the major political developments in Missouri and their implications for workers, taxpayers, voters, and the future of governance in the Show-Me State.

Missouri Politics – Paid Sick Leave Repeal and Worker Rights

One of the most contentious developments in Jefferson City this year is the repeal of Missouri’s voter-approved paid sick leave law.

In November 2024, Missourians voted in favor of Proposition A, a ballot measure that guaranteed employees access to paid sick leave and tied minimum wage increases to inflation. The measure passed with nearly 58% support, signaling broad bipartisan approval among voters.

Yet in a move that many have described as a direct rebuke of public sentiment, Governor Mike Kehoe signed House Bill 567 in July 2025, repealing the law before it could take root. The repeal officially takes effect on August 28, 2025, rolling back not only sick leave protections but also halting future minimum wage adjustments.

For workers across Missouri, particularly those in lower-wage service industries, the repeal has been described as “a literal gut punch.” Labor unions, advocacy groups, and Democratic lawmakers have already begun mobilizing for another constitutional amendment campaign that would enshrine paid sick leave into the Missouri Constitution, making it more difficult for lawmakers to overturn voter-backed initiatives in the future.

Republican supporters of the repeal argue that the sick leave law placed an undue burden on small businesses, particularly in rural areas, where profit margins are tight. Critics counter that stripping away basic workplace protections undermines public trust in the democratic process.

Missouri Politics – Tax Relief: Capital Gains Eliminated

While rolling back worker protections stirred controversy, Governor Kehoe also secured a major tax policy win for conservatives.

With the signing of House Bill 594, Missouri became one of a handful of states to eliminate the capital gains tax for individuals. The law, effective January 1, 2025, is expected to save Missouri taxpayers an estimated $350 million annually.

Supporters of the measure argue that cutting capital gains taxes will attract investment, stimulate small business growth, and keep more money in the hands of Missouri families and retirees. The bill also expanded tax exemptions for seniors and essential goods, reinforcing the state’s broader “tax relief” agenda.

Critics, however, worry that the move will disproportionately benefit the wealthy while cutting into state revenue streams that fund education, infrastructure, and healthcare. For Kehoe, the legislation is a cornerstone of his promise to make Missouri more competitive and business-friendly, despite state agencies warning of tightening budgets in the years ahead.

Missouri Politics – The Redistricting Battle Heats Up

Perhaps the most high-stakes political maneuver of the year involves redistricting. Traditionally, states redraw congressional maps once per decade following the U.S. Census. However, Republican leaders in Missouri are pushing for mid-decade redistricting, with a clear target: the Democratic-held 5th Congressional District, based in Kansas City and represented by Emanuel Cleaver.

National GOP figures, including allies of former President Donald Trump, have encouraged Missouri Republicans to seize the opportunity ahead of the 2026 midterms. By redrawing maps early, the party hopes to secure additional congressional seats and strengthen its hold in Washington.

Governor Kehoe has signaled his willingness to consider the proposal, while House Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins and other GOP lawmakers are drafting strategies to make it a reality.

Democrats, civil rights groups, and voting rights advocates are preparing for an all-out legal battle, arguing that mid-decade redistricting undermines fair representation and erodes democratic norms. For voters in Missouri, this looming fight is likely to dominate headlines well into 2026, as courts weigh the legality of partisan-driven redistricting outside the traditional census cycle.

Missouri Politics – Abortion Rights: Voters vs. Lawmakers

Missouri Politics – Missouri has also become a battleground in the ongoing national debate over abortion rights.

In November 2024, voters passed Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that enshrined reproductive freedom into Missouri law, guaranteeing abortion access up to the point of fetal viability. Clinics began resuming abortion services in early 2025, reversing a near-total ban that had been in place since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

However, Republican lawmakers have already introduced proposals to roll back Amendment 3 by placing another amendment on the 2026 ballot. Their draft language would restrict abortion access to 12 weeks of pregnancy and only allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest (with law enforcement involvement), or medical emergencies.

Democrats argue this is a direct attack on voters’ will, warning that repeated efforts to overturn ballot initiatives erode trust in state government. The conflict has set up another high-profile fight in 2026, with national advocacy groups on both sides pledging millions of dollars for campaigns.

Missouri’s abortion debate illustrates a larger trend in the state: when voters pass progressive ballot measures, lawmakers often act quickly to repeal, alter, or undermine them. This tug-of-war between citizens and politicians has become a defining feature of Missouri politics.

Missouri Politics – Representation and Inclusion: A First for Missouri

Amid these divisive battles, Missouri also made history in January 2025 when Wick Thomas, a Kansas City Democrat, took office as the state’s first openly transgender or non-binary legislator.

Representing House District 19, Thomas has emerged as a vocal opponent of legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights, particularly bills seeking to restrict transgender youth’s participation in sports and access to healthcare.

While facing stiff opposition from conservatives, Thomas’s election reflects shifting demographics in parts of Missouri and highlights the growing role of LGBTQ+ representation in state politics. For many advocates, their presence in the legislature is a symbol of progress, even as the broader political environment grows more polarized.

Missouri Politics – The 2024 Elections and Missouri’s Political Direction

The 2024 elections set the political stage in Missouri. Republican Josh Hawley secured re-election to the U.S. Senate with 55.6% of the vote, defeating Democrat Lucas Kunce. At the same time, Mike Kehoe won the governorship with 59.1%, defeating Crystal Quade, the Democratic leader in the Missouri House.

These victories reinforced Republican dominance in statewide races, giving the party both a mandate and momentum to pursue ambitious conservative policies in 2025. With supermajorities in the state legislature and strong grassroots support in rural regions, the GOP is firmly in control, though not without pushback in urban centers like St. Louis and Kansas City.

Missouri Politics – What It Means for Missouri’s Future

Missouri politics in 2025 reveal a deepening divide between voters and lawmakers. On one hand, Republicans are advancing an aggressive agenda of tax cuts, redistricting, and social policy restrictions. On the other hand, voters have repeatedly shown support for progressive ballot measures such as raising the minimum wage, legalizing marijuana, protecting abortion rights, and expanding Medicaid.

The recurring pattern of the legislature overturning or undercutting voter-approved initiatives raises serious questions about democratic accountability in the state. With looming battles over abortion rights, congressional maps, and labor protections, Missouri is poised to remain a national political hotspot in the years ahead.

As Governor Kehoe consolidates power and positions himself as a leading conservative voice, Missouri’s political future will likely be shaped by a fundamental question: Will the will of the people ultimately prevail over partisan control?

