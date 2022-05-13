Missouri Governor Signs FY 2022 Supplemental Budget Bill

Governor Parson Signs Second Fy 2022 Supplemental Budget Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson signed a second supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, HB 3015, that was passed by the General Assembly last week. The bill allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.

“This budget bill allows state government to continue supporting Missourians and creating opportunity in our state,” Governor Parson said. “These funds are critical for victims of domestic and sexual violence and our K-12 schools. We thank the General Assembly for getting this legislation to my desk.”

HB 3015 totals over $851 million, including over $110 million in general revenue, nearly $383 million in federal funds, and more than $357 million in other funds.