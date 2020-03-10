Missouri Governor Parson Makes Three Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions, Fills Two County Office Vacancies

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced three appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Connie Diekman, of Webster Groves, was appointed to the State Committee of Dietitians.

Ms. Diekman is an independent food and nutrition consultant serving a variety of clients including media, food industry, and governmental agencies. She previously served as the Director of University Nutrition at Washington University in St. Louis. Ms. Diekman is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Dietetic Association, and the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has been recognized for many awards and honors, including the Medallion Award from the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 2013. Ms. Diekman holds a Bachelor of Arts in food and nutrition – dietetics from Fontbonne University in St. Louis and a Master of Education in counseling from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Donald P. Edinger, of Gladstone, was appointed to the Missouri Family Trust Board of Trustees.

Mr. Edinger is a retired senior executive and attorney with over 30 years of wealth management experience. He most recently served as Vice-President and Regional Director for Missouri, Kansas, and Indiana Personal Trust at BMO Harris Bank of Kansas City. Previously, he served as Senior Vice-President of the Trust Administration with Gold Trust Company. He is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and serves on the Estate Planning and Probate Administration Committee within the association. Mr. Edinger holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also holds a Master of Laws from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Angela M. Gibson, of Union, was appointed as the Franklin County Auditor.

Ms. Gibson recently served as Executive Administrative Assistant for the Franklin County Commission. She is also the owner and property manager of AKG Properties, LLC and previously served as a legal assistant for Mark S. Vincent, LLC. Ms. Gibson is very active within her community, serving as the Central Coordinator for Franklin County’s First Things First Foundation. She is also a board member of the Union Ambulance District and treasurer of the Immaculate Conception Athletic Board. Ms. Gibson is a graduate of St. Clair High School and is actively pursuing a Bachelor of General Studies with an emphasis in public policy, criminal justice, and social psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Anita Marlay, of Camdenton, was appointed to the State Committee of Dietitians.

Ms. Marlay is a cardiac rehab dietitian with Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. Previously, she worked as a consultant dietitian with Health Technologies, Inc., in St. Louis. Ms. Marlay is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and also serves as the Consumer Protection Coordinator for the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a licensed dietitian in Missouri and holds certification in Child and Adolescent Weight Management. Ms. Marlay holds a Bachelor of Science in food and nutrition from Truman State University in Kirksville.

Laura Neth Smith, of Warrensburg, was appointed as the Johnson County Collector.

Ms. Smith has worked as a realtor in the Warrensburg area for over 15 years. She previously served on the Midwest Missouri Board of Realtors as treasurer, receiving the Community Service Award in 2015. Ms. Smith currently serves as treasurer for the Johnson County Fair Association Board of Directors. She previously served on the Johnson County Livestock Committee and as a 4-H project leader and club leader.

