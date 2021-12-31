Missouri Governor Parson Makes Five Judicial Appointments

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the 17th, 20th, 21st, and 38th Judicial Circuits.

Kaitlyn Roach will be appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Johnson County in the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Roach will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable W. Sue Dodson. The appointment will become effective on January 3, 2022.

Ms. Roach, of Warrensburg, currently serves as an attorney with Lance A. Riddle Law Office. She holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.

Ryan J. Helfrich was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Helfrich will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Isidore I. Lamke.

Mr. Helfrich, of Washington, currently serves as a partner at Helfrich, Hotz, Brandt, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in community and regional planning from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

Krista Peyton was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for St. Louis County in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Peyton will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Virginia Lay to Circuit Judge.

Ms. Peyton, of St. Louis, currently serves as General Counsel for the St. Louis Housing Authority. She holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Southeast Missouri State University and both a Master of Arts in political science and a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University.

The Honorable Jessica Kruse was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Kruse will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Jennifer Growcock to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District.

Judge Kruse, of Nixa, currently serves as Associate Circuit Judge for Christian County in the 38th Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Science in crime and society/sociology from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

Steven Ward was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Christian County in the 38th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Ward will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Jessica Kruse to Circuit Judge.

Mr. Ward, of Nixa, currently serves as an attorney with McAfee & Taft. He holds a Bachelor of Science in education from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.