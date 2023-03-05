Politics

Missouri Governor Grants 22 Pardons for February 2023

March 5, 2023
Smith

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, granted 22 Pardons in the month of February (2023)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of February 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 22 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.  Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Tommy Balke
  2. Sheila Shumate-Scott
  3. Lawrence McNicholas
  4. Sean Lee
  5. Michael David
  6. Joshua Badders
  7. Katrina Banks-Fuksa
  8. Benjamin Ayres
  9. Troy Atkisson
  10. Lonny Simon
  11. David Kamler
  12. Kristoffer McManemy
  13. Jennifer Branham-Flemons
  14. Ramona Cotrel-Peter
  15. Patrick Stender
  16. Chris Babboni
  17. Gerald Barker
  18. Mackey Bellamy
  19. Richard Appel
  20. Ruth Gardner-Coleman
  21. David Bowers
  22. Joseph McGlown