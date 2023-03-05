Missouri Governor Grants 22 Pardons for February 2023

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, granted 22 Pardons in the month of February (2023)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) For the month of February 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 22 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Tommy Balke
- Sheila Shumate-Scott
- Lawrence McNicholas
- Sean Lee
- Michael David
- Joshua Badders
- Katrina Banks-Fuksa
- Benjamin Ayres
- Troy Atkisson
- Lonny Simon
- David Kamler
- Kristoffer McManemy
- Jennifer Branham-Flemons
- Ramona Cotrel-Peter
- Patrick Stender
- Chris Babboni
- Gerald Barker
- Mackey Bellamy
- Richard Appel
- Ruth Gardner-Coleman
- David Bowers
- Joseph McGlown