Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States with the Highest Fatal Crashes Triggered by Collisions With Fixed Objects

(STL.News) It’s late at night. A driver drifts slightly off course. Instead of a recovery zone, there’s a tree, pole, or barrier waiting just feet from the roadway. In an instant, a minor error turns fatal. Across the United States, collisions with fixed objects remain among the deadliest types of crashes, yet the risk varies dramatically depending on where you live. For millions of drivers, geography quietly determines how dangerous a simple roadway mistake can become.

A new study by Florida-based personal injury law firm Blakeley Law Firm analyzed state-level data for fatal crashes caused by collisions with fixed objects from 2019 to 2023 using the Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST). Average crash rates per million residents were calculated to identify the states where drivers are most at risk of being involved in deadly collisions with fixed objects.

Missouri ranks tenth, with 49.0 fatal crashes per million residents, 37% higher than the national average of 35.7. The state averaged 302 fatal crashes annually, recording its highest total in 2020 at 348 and its lowest in 2022 and 2023 at 289.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Blakeley Law Firm commented:

“The data reveals that certain states, such as Missouri, carry disproportionately high risks for drivers when it comes to collisions with fixed objects. These elevated per-capita fatal crash rates highlight the unique safety challenges faced by residents in both rural and mixed-density areas.”

“For drivers, this underscores the need for heightened awareness in regions where road conditions, travel speeds, and emergency response times can amplify crash severity. For policymakers, the findings emphasize the importance of infrastructure improvements, enforcement, and safety initiatives in high-risk states.”

What Drivers Should Know About Fixed-Object Crash Risks

Here’s a practical framework for reducing risk on high-exposure roads:

Recognize Roadside Hazards

Be alert for trees, poles, barriers, and embankments close to the roadway

Slow down on rural roads and curves with limited shoulder space

The Safety Margin Rule

Reduce speed at night and during poor weather

Avoid distractions that increase the chance of roadway departure

Vehicle Preparedness

Maintain tire condition and alignment to prevent loss of control

Ensure headlights and stability systems are functioning properly

If a Serious Crash Occurs

Move to safety and call emergency services immediately

Document the scene and seek medical care, even if injuries seem minor

Consult a personal injury attorney before dealing with insurers

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Risk of Fatal Fixed-Object Crashes

Mississippi – 81.3 crashes per million residents South Carolina – 64.3 crashes per million residents Alabama – 63.8 crashes per million residents Arkansas – 63.5 crashes per million residents Montana – 58.4 crashes per million residents Kentucky – 58.0 crashes per million residents Tennessee – 57.5 crashes per million residents Louisiana – 54.8 crashes per million residents West Virginia – 54.4 crashes per million residents Missouri – 49.0 crashes per million residents

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Rate of Fatal Crashes Triggered by Collisions With Fixed Objects State Fatal Crashes per Million residents Rank Mississippi 81.3 1 South Carolina 64.3 2 Alabama 63.8 3 Arkansas 63.5 4 Montana 58.4 5 Kentucky 58.0 6 Tennessee 57.5 7 Louisiana 54.8 8 West Virginia 54.4 9 Missouri 49.0 10

The study was conducted by Blakeley Law Firm, a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing clients injured in motor vehicle accidents or those who have lost loved ones due to negligence. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death claims.

Methodology

The study analyzed state-level data for fatal crashes caused by collisions with fixed objects from 2019 to 2023 using the Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST). Average crash rates per million residents were calculated to identify the states where drivers are most at risk of being involved in deadly collisions with fixed objects.

Data Sources