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Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States with the Highest Fatal Crashes
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Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States with the Highest Fatal Crashes

Smith - Editor in Chief
Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States with the Highest Fatal Crashes

Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States with the Highest Fatal Crashes Triggered by Collisions With Fixed Objects

(STL.News) It’s late at night. A driver drifts slightly off course. Instead of a recovery zone, there’s a tree, pole, or barrier waiting just feet from the roadway. In an instant, a minor error turns fatal. Across the United States, collisions with fixed objects remain among the deadliest types of crashes, yet the risk varies dramatically depending on where you live. For millions of drivers, geography quietly determines how dangerous a simple roadway mistake can become.

Contents
Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States with the Highest Fatal Crashes Triggered by Collisions With Fixed ObjectsWhat Drivers Should Know About Fixed-Object Crash RisksRecognize Roadside HazardsThe Safety Margin RuleVehicle PreparednessIf a Serious Crash OccursTop 10 U.S. States With the Highest Risk of Fatal Fixed-Object CrashesMethodologyData Sources

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A new study by Florida-based personal injury law firm Blakeley Law Firm analyzed state-level data for fatal crashes caused by collisions with fixed objects from 2019 to 2023 using the Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST). Average crash rates per million residents were calculated to identify the states where drivers are most at risk of being involved in deadly collisions with fixed objects.

Missouri ranks tenth, with 49.0 fatal crashes per million residents, 37% higher than the national average of 35.7. The state averaged 302 fatal crashes annually, recording its highest total in 2020 at 348 and its lowest in 2022 and 2023 at 289.

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Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Blakeley Law Firm commented:

The data reveals that certain states, such as Missouri, carry disproportionately high risks for drivers when it comes to collisions with fixed objects. These elevated per-capita fatal crash rates highlight the unique safety challenges faced by residents in both rural and mixed-density areas.”

For drivers, this underscores the need for heightened awareness in regions where road conditions, travel speeds, and emergency response times can amplify crash severity. For policymakers, the findings emphasize the importance of infrastructure improvements, enforcement, and safety initiatives in high-risk states.”

What Drivers Should Know About Fixed-Object Crash Risks

Here’s a practical framework for reducing risk on high-exposure roads:

Recognize Roadside Hazards

  • Be alert for trees, poles, barriers, and embankments close to the roadway
  • Slow down on rural roads and curves with limited shoulder space

The Safety Margin Rule

  • Reduce speed at night and during poor weather
  • Avoid distractions that increase the chance of roadway departure

Vehicle Preparedness

  • Maintain tire condition and alignment to prevent loss of control
  • Ensure headlights and stability systems are functioning properly

If a Serious Crash Occurs

  • Move to safety and call emergency services immediately
  • Document the scene and seek medical care, even if injuries seem minor
  • Consult a personal injury attorney before dealing with insurers

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Risk of Fatal Fixed-Object Crashes

    1. Mississippi – 81.3 crashes per million residents
    2. South Carolina – 64.3 crashes per million residents
    3. Alabama – 63.8 crashes per million residents
    4. Arkansas – 63.5 crashes per million residents
    5. Montana – 58.4 crashes per million residents
    6. Kentucky – 58.0 crashes per million residents
    7. Tennessee – 57.5 crashes per million residents
    8. Louisiana – 54.8 crashes per million residents
    9. West Virginia – 54.4 crashes per million residents
    10. Missouri – 49.0 crashes per million residents

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Rate of Fatal Crashes Triggered by Collisions With Fixed Objects
State Fatal Crashes per Million residents Rank
Mississippi 81.3 1
South Carolina 64.3 2
Alabama 63.8 3
Arkansas 63.5 4
Montana 58.4 5
Kentucky 58.0 6
Tennessee 57.5 7
Louisiana 54.8 8
West Virginia 54.4 9
Missouri 49.0 10

The study was conducted by Blakeley Law Firm, a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing clients injured in motor vehicle accidents or those who have lost loved ones due to negligence. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death claims.

Methodology

The study analyzed state-level data for fatal crashes caused by collisions with fixed objects from 2019 to 2023 using the Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST). Average crash rates per million residents were calculated to identify the states where drivers are most at risk of being involved in deadly collisions with fixed objects.

Data Sources
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Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
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