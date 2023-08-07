Mississippi Second Highest Prime Working-Age Employment

Mississippi Second in Nation for Prime Working-Age Employment Gains Since 2020

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) A report from Pew highlights Mississippi (MS) as having the second highest gains in the nation in its employment rate for prime-age workers between Q1 2020 and Q1 2023. Prime-age workers are individuals between the ages of 25–54.

“These gains are a result of us keeping MSs economy open during COVID and the record capital investment happening in our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “There was a lot of pressure to indefinitely shut down MS’s economy. We never caved, and our people went back to work. That sent a message to job creatonationwidetry: that Mississippi is open for business and our people are worthy of investment. Our state is heading in the right direction, and this report further proves that.”

According to the report, “States with the greatest gains between the first quarters of 2020 and 2023 were Utah (3.8 percentage points), Mississippi (3.4 percentage points), and South Dakota (3.3 percentage points) The number of people and those employed in their prime working years increased in these states, with employment growing faster.”

In June 2023, Mississippi’s unemployment rate hit an all-time low for the fourth morow. Mississippi was one of only 11 states to see a drop in its unemployment rate that month.

The full report from Pew can be found here.

SOURCE: Mississippi Governor