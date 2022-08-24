Minnesota – Safety Preparation for the State Fair

Governor Walz Highlights Safety Preparation for the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz highlighted the safety preparation for the Minnesota State Fair. Governor Walz was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer, Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla, and the Minnesota State Patrol. Governor Walz discussed the collaboration that has gone into ensuring the fair will be safe for all attendees. Photos from the event can be found here.

“The State Fair is one of my favorite events of the year, and we’re working collaboratively to make sure all 12 days are safe, fun, and memorable for families across the state,” said Governor Walz. “I am grateful for the hard work between the State Fair leadership and law enforcement at the local, county, and state level to make this a successful event.”

“We want the State Fair to go and come without there ever being a story, other than about the debate between Pronto Pups and corndogs,” said Commissioner Harrington. “We’ve completed a threat assessment – which is a standard procedure – and I can tell you the threat level is low.”

“Our thanks to the Governor, Commissioner Harrington and all of the local, regional and federal law enforcement agencies for their partnership in our comprehensive security and public safety program,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “We’re looking forward to a truly Great Minnesota Get-Together this year.”

Over 200 police officer from 55 jurisdictions around the state will patrol the fairgrounds. Gate security will include metal detectors for the second year in a row, bag checks, and vehicle restrictions.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, August 25 to Monday, September 5.

Read more news related to Minnesota: