Minnesota Lt. Governor – Visits Moorhead – Infrastructure – Broadband

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Flanagan Visits Moorhead to Highlight Investments in Infrastructure and Broadband

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited Moorhead Thursday to highlight investments in infrastructure and broadband. She first visited 702 Communications to celebrate recent state and federal funding to expand broadband access for more Minnesotans. In the afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan toured the 11th Street underpass project in downtown Moorhead, a project where final funding was provided in the transportation bill, and visited Weld Hall on the Minnesota State University Moorhead campus, one of the projects included in the infrastructure package. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan was joined by Senator Rob Kupec, Representative Heather Keeler, and Moorhead city officials throughout the visit. Photos from today’s events are linked here.

“This session, we focused on making life safer, easier, and more affordable for Minnesotans. It was great to see these investments in action across the community of Moorhead and Clay County,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Whether it’s expanding access to high-speed internet, connecting communities through improvements to transportation and infrastructure, or investing in local public safety departments, communities in every corner of the state will see and feel these investments.”

This week, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced new state and federal investments to expand broadband access across Minnesota. Minnesota secured nearly $652 million from the federal government and $67 million in state grants to build on the state’s efforts to expand broadband coverage. 702 Communications will receive over $2.6 million to expand broadband coverage in Clay County. These announcements follow $100 million in broadband infrastructure funding Governor Walz signed into law this legislative session.

Governor Walz signed the state’s largest-ever infrastructure bill into law on June 1, which will create good-paying jobs, invest in infrastructure, and bring long-term benefits to communities across the state. The infrastructure package includes $23 million for the renovation of Weld Hall on the Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) campus, ensuring it is modernized and equipped for 21st-century learning. The oldest building on MSUM’s campus, Weld, was built in 1915 and last renovated 50 years ago.

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also visited downtown Moorhead’s 11th Street underpass project, which received $10 million in the transportation omnibus bill this session. The funds will be used to complete the project, connecting the community and improving safety and mobility in downtown Moorhead.

SOURCE: Minnesota Governor