Minnesota Governor Walz Signs Three Bills into Law

Governor Walz Signs Three Bills into Law

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed three bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.

The Governor’s bill signing included:

Chapter 39, HF 3035 : Southwest Light Rail Transit Project Special Review or Program Evaluation Required by Legislative Auditor, Metropolitan Council required to provide updates, and Money Appropriated.

The bill requires the Legislative Auditor to conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project to examine the main reasons for cost overruns and delays. The bill identifies elements that the legislative auditor is encouraged to address, restricts some Metropolitan Council actions, and allocates $200,000 for review or evaluation activities.

Chapter 40, SF 2876 : Reinstatement and Extension of COVID-19 Program Waivers and Modifications Establishment; Commissioner of Health Temporary Emergency Authority Permission to Grant Certain COVID Waivers

This bill reinstates and extends waivers and flexibilities for Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) programs to support the safe delivery of services during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides temporary funding for an emergency staffing pool to help congregate care residential facilities, long-term care facilities, and other human services programs address workforce shortages due to the pandemic.

Chapter 41, HF 2875 : Prairie Island Net Zero Project Modified, Grant Established, and Money Appropriated.