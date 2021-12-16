Minnesota Governor, Lieutenant Governor S on Alec’s Law

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act was debated in court today as pharmaceutical manufacturers challenged the 2020 law. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statements on Alec’s Law:

Statement from Governor Walz:

“No one should be forced to choose between paying their rent or putting food on the table and the life-saving insulin they need to survive. Alec’s Law is the product of determined families, friends, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers coming together to save lives – and it works. Hundreds of Minnesotans have accessed the insulin they need through this hard-fought program. Big Pharma should drop their attack on this life-saving law and join us in our work to keep Minnesotans safe.”

Statement from Lieutenant Governor Flanagan:

“Through the power of a friend’s concern, a legislator’s determination, and, above all, a mother’s love, advocates built a coalition of near unanimous support in a divided legislature to ensure no one would have to risk injury or death because they could not afford their insulin. The continued efforts by Big Pharma to end this program are unacceptable and dangerous – but we will continue to fight to protect our loved ones and neighbors.”