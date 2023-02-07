Mingo County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Paul Thomasson, 57, of Delbarton, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Thomasson admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Delbarton on October 4, 2021, and October 12, 2021.

Thomasson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Route 119 Drug Task Force.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Blackwell is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-141.

###