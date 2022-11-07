Minda Corporation Q2 Results: Profit rises 48% YoY to Rs 57.8 crore

Auto component maker reported an increase of 48% in net profit at Rs 57.8 crore in the second quarter ended Sep 30, 2022. The company registered a net profit of Rs 39.1 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Operating revenues in the period under review grew 57% to Rs 1147.1 crore, compared to Rs 731.3 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 10.8% last quarter, against 10.6% in Q2FY22.

“The second quarter of FY23 witnessed a turnaround in consumer sentiments with pent-up demand across vehicle segments on both year-on-year and sequential basis”, said Ashok Minda, Chairman & Group CEO, Minda Corporation.

Minda, however, informed despite strong demand in the domestic market, the group is still navigating the challenges arising because of subdued growth in exports and a semiconductor supply crunch.



Amidst these tailwinds and headwinds, Minda Corporation continues to exhibit a sustained performance, he said.

The growth was driven by better revenue visibility across all business verticals, an increase in the share of business from existing customers and an increase in content per vehicle.

With an eye on the emerging automotive megatrends, Minda Corporation recently entered into a Technology License and Assistance Agreement (TLA) with Daesung Eltec, Korea for Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and off-road Vehicles Segment. The collaboration will enable Spark Minda to be ahead of the technology curve by providing localised ADAS solutions for the Indian market, the company said.

Going forward, Minda Corporation said it expects demand to remain strong on the back of improved consumer sentiments, product premiumisation for urban centres and new vehicle launches despite geopolitical risks and anticipated economic slowdown in certain geographies. “Moreover, stabilization of commodity prices is expected to aid improvement in underlying margins. We will continue to focus on growing our legacy portfolio while targeting new business through aggressively investing in R&D for future technologies”, said Minda.

