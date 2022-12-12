Mid-sized private banks increase competition for deposits: Ind-Ra

Mid-sized private sector banks have outpaced their peers in deposit growth by offering higher interest rates as well as product innovations and could lead to tougher competition for deposits in the medium term, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said.

The report pointed out that banks like IDFC First and Bandhan have strongly outpaced their larger peers in deposit growth year on year which has allowed them to improve their current and savings account (CASA) deposit ratio and competition for deposits could aggravate in case credit demand for long term capex picks up.

“With the cutting-edge service and better visibility owing to continuous thrust on franchise building, mid-sized private banks may become more prominent in the metro and tier 1 cities. Thus, the competition in the deposit accretion will continue, and could aggravate in case credit demand for long-term capex picks up,” Ind-Ra said.

Though all banks have increased term deposit rates in the past six to eight months, the increase in deposit rates by mid-sized private sector banks has been sharper.

“A few banks were offering higher rates on a sustained basis even during the time of pandemic when the banking system was flooded with excess liquidity. This has helped them to garner new retail depositors. Ind-Ra opines that the thrust on building digital infrastructure has been playing a meaningful role in attracting urban-metro population as depositors,” the rating agency said.

Ind-Ra expexts credit growth to continue to outpace deposit growth in the remaining part of FY23. However, the gap between credit and deposit is likely to reduce in FY24, driven by a moderation in credit demand and likely improvement in the balance of payment account.

“Therefore, deposit accretion will continue, and scheduled commercial banks’ on bulk deposits and borrowings would increase hereon. Moreover, banks will continue to use one to three-year buckets, given the largely short-term nature of credit demand,” Ind-Ra said.

The rating agency expexts banks to be keener to raise bulk deposits in the bucket of one to three years by offering attractive rates – implying a material differential between rates for a wholesale depositor v/s retail depositor.

“The current nature of credit growth has largely been driven by short-term working capital financing and shift from capital market to banking system. Given credit demand owing to capex is still lukewarm, banks will be more focused on short-term deposits;” Ind-Ra said.

