Microsoft, other tech companies dominate list of businesses with best perks and benefits

Tech companies Microsoft, Adobe and HubSpot are the highest-rated large employers for perks and benefits, according to the latest salary survey by the job-hunting website Comparably.

The site determined the rankings based on feedback provided by employees over the past year.

“Beyond competitive pay, having great perks and benefits continue to play an important role in what makes a workplace attractive,” Jason Nazar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Comparably, said in a statement. “From fully-paid healthcare and unlimited time off, to fertility and adoption benefits, more companies are expanding their offerings to make a difference in the lives of their employees.”

The list includes the 100 top-rated large companies with more than 500 employees, and the 100 top-rated small and midsize companies, with fewer than 500 employees.

Employees anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com between Sept. 14, 2021 and Sept. 14, 2022. They were asked questions like, “Are you satisfied with your benefits?” and “How would you rate the perks your office provides?”

“Benefits at Microsoft are best in class,” one anonymous employee said of the tech giant which grabbed the number one spot among large companies. “The medical coverage and fitness expense money are extremely generous.”

Below are the top 50 large and top 50 small and midsize companies that made the list.

Making salaries public:More employers are sharing how much jobs pay. Will it close the wage gap?

Tech layoffs:Snapchat, big tech layoffs making you anxious about your job? Don’t panic. What to know.

Best large companies for perks and benefits

Microsoft—Redmond, Washington Adobe— San Jose, California HubSpot— Cambridge, Massachusetts Chegg— Santa Clara, California Meta— Menlo Park, California Uber— San Francisco, California Boston Consulting Group— Boston, Massachusetts ZipRecruiter— Santa Monica, California Snap Inc.— Santa Monica, California LinkedIn— Sunnyvale, California Calix— San Jose, California Momentive.ai— San Mateo, California Google— Mountain View, California RingCentral— Belmont, California 6sense— San Francisco, California nCino— Wilmington, North Carolina Asurion— Nashville, Tennessee LG Electronics North America— Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey Tenable— Columbia, Maryland PayPal— San Jose, California Squarespace— New York, New York Costco— Issaquah, Washington GoodRx— Santa Monica, California Experian— Costa Mesa, California SAP— Newtown Square, Pennsylvania Cisco— San Jose, California CarGurus— Cambridge, Massachusetts Pendo— Raleigh, North Carolina Farmers Insurance— Woodland Hills, California NUCOR— Charlotte, North Carolina VMware— Palo Alto, California Estee Lauder Companies— New York, New York Radiance Technologies— Huntsville, Alabama DriveTime— Tempe, Arizona Stack Overflow— New York, New York Pipefy— San Francisco, California Salesloft— Atlanta, Georgia Cafe Rio Mexican Grill— Salt Lake City, Utah City National Bank of Florida— Miami, Florida Carvana— Tempe, Arizona Axon— Scottsdale, Arizona Mindtickle— San Francisco, California Topgolf— Dallas, Texas BAL—Richardson, Texas Ascension— Saint Louis, Missouri Algolia— San Francisco, California Workday— Pleasanton, California Samsung Semiconductor (US)— San Jose, California Vena Solutions— Toronto, Canada Medallia— San Francisco, California

Best small and mid-sized companies for perks and benefits