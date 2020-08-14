Michigan man Anthony Foy sentenced to more than 8 years for heroin distribution

(STL.News) –Anthony Foy, of Detroit Michigan, was sentenced today to 100 months of incarceration for selling heroin, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Foy, also known as “Duke,” age 42, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin” in September 2019. Foy admitted to selling heroin in October 2017 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE