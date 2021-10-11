Michigan Lottery: Genesee County Man Wins 500,000

Michigan (STL.News) A Genesee County man has bought his last Michigan Lottery ticket after winning $500,000 playing the 20X The Cash instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 2456 West Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc.

“I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets,” said the 48-year-old player. “I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!

“My dad and I played Lottery together for years and we always said if we hit big, there was no need to keep playing. This is the last ticket I’ll ever buy.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.

Players have won more than $5 million playing 20X The Cash, which launched in September. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $20 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top-prizes, nine $10,000 prizes, and 135 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.