Michigan Lottery – Genesee County Man Wins $339,768

Genesee County Man Wins $339,768 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery

A Genesee County man’s lucky set of numbers paid off for a second time when he won a $339,768 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the June 29 drawing to win the big prize: 05-07-09-12-33. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games,” said the 59-year-old winner. “In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them.

“The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the Lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news! We both couldn’t believe it.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to take a trip and then save the remainder for retirement.