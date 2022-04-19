Michigan Governor Encourages to Get Covered

Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Get Covered and Save Money During Special Enrollment Period

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a new Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that now gives Michiganders the opportunity to enroll in free or low-cost health insurance in 2022.

“We know that having access to quality, affordable health insurance improves overall health outcomes for Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Expanding access to high-quality, affordable healthcare unites us. When I served in the Michigan Legislature, I worked across the aisle with a Republican governor to establish Healthy Michigan, expanding access to care to nearly one million Michiganders. This new enrollment opportunity will help more Michiganders find free or low-cost health insurance, enabling them to protect themselves and their families while keeping more of their hard-earned dollars in their pockets.”

“Many Michiganders now have free or low-cost health insurance thanks to increased enrollment opportunities and the American Rescue Plan, but many thousands more remain uninsured despite being eligible for significant out of pocket savings,” said DIFS Director Fox. “Free local enrollment help is available to help you take advantage of this new opportunity at LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov. You can also contact DIFS, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 877-999-6442 for information about getting started.”

The new SEP went into effect last month and allows Michiganders the chance to enroll in Marketplace health coverage even if they don’t meet one of the traditional SEP qualifications. To qualify for the SEP, consumers must have a household income below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), which is approximately $19,000 for an individual and $40,000 for a family of four. Michiganders at this income level will also qualify for an Advance Premium Tax Credit, which may make a Marketplace plan available to them at no- or low-cost.

To determine SEP eligibility, log on to the Health Insurance Marketplace, available at Healthcare.gov, and either start a new application or modify an existing one. Once the application is completed and a plan is selected, health coverage will begin on the first day of the following month. For example, if an application is completed and a health plan is selected on April 22, coverage will begin on May 1.

As a result of the American Rescue Plan, a recent report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that Michiganders are seeing an average premium reduction of 45%, or more than $71 per month. This represents approximately $11.9 million in monthly savings for Michigan consumers. Nationwide more than half of consumers have found coverage for $10 or less per month on HealthCare.gov.

The last day to select a plan during this SEP is November 30, 2022, with coverage beginning December 1, 2022.