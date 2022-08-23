Michigan – Collaboration with Volta Charging

Gilchrist Announces Expanded Collaboration with Electric Vehicle Charging Company Volta

Partnership between Michigan, Volta Charging, Kroger and DTE Energy will strengthen electric vehicle ecosystems across the state

DETROIT, Mich. (STL.News) Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging, an electric vehicle infrastructure company, will expand its presence in Michigan to help build out the state’s broader electric vehicle infrastructure, ultimately improving transit options for residents and strengthening the state’s EV ecosystems.

“We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Volta, as our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II. “Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

Volta will add at least eight additional chargers at the following Kroger locations to its network, thanks in part to a broader, nationwide collaboration between the company and Kroger to accelerate the delivery of affordable, equitable access to charging:

Southgate Kroger: 16705 Fort St, Southgate, Mich.

Roseville Kroger: 20891 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Roseville, Mich.

Westland Kroger: 200 Merriman Rd, Westland, Mich.

Lapeer Kroger: 540 S Main St, Lapeer, Mich.

“These new EV charging deployments are yet another proof point of the success that comes from public and private entities working together under a common goal – in this case, ensuring that Michigan’s communities have access to infrastructure that supports reliable, environmentally conscious transit solutions,” said Charlie Tyson, Technology Activation Manager at MEDC. “We are excited to see the positive impacts these new chargers will bring to our state’s communities and look forward to further innovative collaborations with Volta and its partners.”

Volta currently has more than 2,800 charging stations in its network across the United States, which are compatible with all electric vehicles in the country as well as some plug-in hybrid models. The company also offers a mobile app, which allows users to search for charging stations nearby, check station availability, report issues, provide suggestions for improvement and more.

“Volta’s innovative business is built to help Michiganders get the most out of the historic public investment in climate action and electric mobility,” said Kevin Samy, Head of Policy Communications at Volta Charging. “Our electric future belongs to all of us, and Volta is thrilled to expand our special partnership with the state of Michigan and DTE to install more affordable and readily available charging in underserved communities.”

This commitment from Volta builds on news from April 2022 that the company received a Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grant from the state of Michigan and make-ready rebates from DTE’s Charging Forward program to improve access to EV infrastructure in typically underserved areas of the state. Volta and DTE Energy partnered to design a program that targeted locations – including lower-income and environmental justice communities – that have not seen as much investment by EV charging network operators. The team leveraged Volta’s PredictEV machine learning software to identify optimal locations to place the stations based on forecasted electric vehicle adoption, EVSE demand and expected utilization for the region. In total, Volta will install at least eight charging stations across the four Kroger locations, with a mix of Level 2 and DC Fast chargers.

“Ensuring that everyone has access to clean energy and the infrastructure associated with it is a priority of ours,” said Tony Tomczak, vice president of electric sales and marketing, DTE. “This partnership is one of the many ways we are working with our state agencies to drive transportation electrification for all.”

Today’s announcement also builds on other recent news of mobility-related investments in the state, including:

Ford Motor Company investing $2 billion, creating more than 3,200 jobs in plants across Michigan to support electric vehicle manufacturing growth and secure internal combustion engine operations in the state

investing $2 billion, creating more than 3,200 jobs in plants across Michigan to support electric vehicle manufacturing growth and secure internal combustion engine operations in the state General Motors investing $7 billion, creating 4,000 and retaining 1,000 jobs, to convert Orion Township assembly plant to build full-size electric vehicle pickups and build Ultium’s third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing

investing $7 billion, creating 4,000 and retaining 1,000 jobs, to convert Orion Township assembly plant to build full-size electric vehicle pickups and build Ultium’s third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing Canadian electric vehicle charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider FLO investing $3 million and creating 133 jobs at its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills

investing $3 million and creating 133 jobs at its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills ATESTEO North America, global provider of testing services for electric vehicle drivetrains and components, establishing its North American headquarters in East Lansing, investing $27.8 million and creating 46 well-paying jobs

To learn more about how Michigan is leading in transportation mobility and electrification, visit www.michiganbusiness.org/mobility.

