Michigan – Bill Lowering Cost for Veteran License Plates

Governor Whitmer Signs Bill Lowering Cost for Veteran License Plates and Other Legislation

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5678, eliminating the service fee associated with having a veteran designated license plate.

“Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills that will lower costs, support our veterans, and help small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer. “These commonsense bills tackle a range of critical issues from offset prices offered by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and workplace health protections to special vehicle registration for veterans and general property taxes. They are a testament to what we can do when we collaborate on the kitchen-table issues. I will work with anyone to grow our economy, lower costs, and put more money in people’s pockets. Let’s keep getting it done.”

The Michigan Vehicle Code allows certain United States Armed Forces veterans, medal awardees, prisoners of war, and spouses to access special registration plates for their vehicles. This bill removes an associated $5 service fee for obtaining or renewing any such plate.

House Bill 5678 was sponsored by Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, and a copy can be found here.

Supporting Michigan Businesses

Senate Bill 656 allows certain taverns, restaurants and other on-premises licensees to have self-service dispensing equipment for beer, wine, and mixed spirit products. The bill also codifies the administrative rule language to allow mixed spirit drinks as well as beer and wine to be dispensed at a customer’s table. It also contains safeguards to prevent licensees from allowing minors or overly intoxicated individuals from using this equipment, adding Michigan to the growing list of states enacting this common-sense legislation.

Senate Bill 656 was sponsored by Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, and a copy can be found here.

House Bill 6087 raised the minimum offset price that the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) must pay a vendor from $4.50 to $8.25 per case of spirits purchased by the commission. The bill would also raise the maximum offset price the MLCC may pay a vendor of sprits from $8.25 to $12.50 per case. When the MLCC purchases spirits, it pays the vendor an acquisition price and an offset price. The offset price is intended to offset the costs a vendor incurs in hiring an Authorized Distribution Agent.

House Bill 6087 was sponsored by Rep. Roger Hauck, R-Mount Pleasant, and a copy can be found here.

Senate Bill 926 modifies the definition of person in the limited liability company act, allowing nonprofit corporations to be members or “owners” of limited liability companies (LLCs). This legislation will allow Michigan to join the ranks of other states, where it is current practice for nonprofits to create LLCs to perform certain functions while maintaining their nonprofit purpose that does not involve any financial gain or profit.

Senate Bill 926 was sponsored by Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, and a copy can be found here.

COVID Liability Legislation

House Bill 5244 amends the Public Act 238 of 2020, which prohibits an employer from taking certain actions against an employee who does not report to work under circumstances related to COVID-19, to specify that the Act would not apply to a claim or cause of action that accrued after July 1, 2022. In addition, the bill will repeal the Act effective July 1, 2023.

HB 5244 was sponsored by Rep. Andrew Fink, R-Hillsdale, and a copy can be found here.

House Bill 6128 would amend Section 85 of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act to specify that certain conditions establishing immunity for employers whose employees were exposed to COVID-19 would not apply to an exposure that occurred after July 1, 2022. In addition, the bill would repeal Section 85 and Section 85a, which defines COVID-19 under the Act, effective July 1, 2023.

HB 6128 was sponsored by Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, and a copy can be found here

House Bill 6215 would amend the COVID-19 Response and Reopening Liability Assurance Act to specify that the Act, which provides immunity to a person that acts in compliance with certain Federal, State, and local orders related to COVID-19, would not apply to a claim or cause of action that accrued after July 1, 2022. In addition, the bill would repeal the Act effective July 1, 2023.

House Bill 6215 was sponsored by Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, and a copy can be found here.

Other Legislation

House Bill 4534 amends the General Property Tax Act to provide a more user-friendly process for taxpayers and local governments to address late-filed principal residence exemption claims.

House Bill 4534 was sponsored by Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, and a copy can be found here.