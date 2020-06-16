Michael Koza Arrested for Sexual Assault by Nashua Police

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 13, 2020 at 1:01AM, Michael Koza, age 40, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was placed under arrest by the Nashua Police Department Uniform Field Operations Bureau for Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault, Special Felony.

On May 24, 2020, at approximately 10:04PM, the Nashua Police Department received a report of a pattern of sexual assaults involving a juvenile in which Koza was identified as the suspect in the investigation. The investigation was furthered by Detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Division. During the course of the investigation, it was learned Koza had committed a pattern of sexual assaults against two additional victims who were juveniles at the time of offenses. All of the victims were known to Koza and the assaults occurred over an extended period of time. Koza was subsequently charged with three counts of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault – Pattern, Special Felonies. The investigation is ongoing as other victims have been identified and additional charges are expected.

A Special Felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment in a State Prison, exclusive of fines. Koza is being held on preventative detention at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester, New Hampshire pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on June 15, 2020.

Koza has ties to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. If anyone has any further information regarding this case or Koza, please call the Nashua Police Department crime line at 603-589-1665. Follow the Nashua Police on Twitter @NashuaPolice

