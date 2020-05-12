Mexican Man Victor Rios-Merlin Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Entering U.S. after Removal

(STL.News) – A Mexican citizen was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for entering the United States after removal, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

Following the acceptance of his guilty plea, U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Victor Rios-Merlin, 41, to time served (over two months).

According to court records, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Rios-Merlin in Caribou on March 3, 2020, after they stopped the vehicle in which he was a passenger. Immigration records showed that he had been removed from the U.S. in November 2016.

The U.S. Border Patrol investigated the case.

