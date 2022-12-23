METRO acquisition to beef up RIL’s retail expansion plans, create long-term value

The acquisition of METRO’s cash-and-carry business by Limited () is like a shot in the arm for the conglomerate, as it will help the retail business expand presence in metro cities and also strengthen the supply chain.

RIL arm Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) will acquire METRO Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore, and the transaction is expected to be completed by March 2023.

METRO’s annual revenue run rate is about Rs 7,000 crore, and it is expected to add around 15% to the current B2B and grocery segment for RIL, Securities said.

The business-to-business (B2B) of METRO should support Reliance Retail’s new commerce strategy and expand its presence in urban cities with large format multi-category stores, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“With $1 billion in bolt-on acquisitions in retail and the recent launch of its own brand, we expect RIL to remain aggressive in its retail strategy,” Morgan Stanley said.

Currently, METRO operates 31 large format stores in 21 cities with a focus on 3 million B2B customers, and half of the stores are located in southern India.

Reliance Retail operates 52 B2B under the ‘Reliance Market’ brand of stores, catering to the kiranas and other institutional customers.

Although METRO has been present in India since 2003, it has not been able to significantly increase footprint over the last 5-7 years.

METRO’s format has remained closer to break-even levels, with a loss of Rs 500 million in FY22. But Motilal Oswal Securities believes that RIL can turn the segment profitable through improved scale and synergies across supply chain networks, technology platforms, and

sourcing capabilities.

Such a business format requires strong logistics supply chain management.

Brokerage ICICIdirect expects the acquisition to further strengthen Reliance Retail’s backend supply chain and accelerate growth in JioMart Kirana orders by on-boarding new clients in hotels, restaurants, and cafe categories.

Given that the growth prospects and dominant position of RIL in each of its product and service portfolio provide comfort for long-term value creation, ICICIdirect upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

It values RIL stock at Rs 3,050 on a sum-of-the-parts basis. This implies a potential upside of more than 20% from the current levels. RIL shares were trading 1.9% down at Rs 2,528.35 on the BSE.

Besides giving fillip to the retail expansion, METRO will also help bolster the fast moving consumer goods business that Reliance Retail recently forayed into, as METRO has a wide range of own brands that should add value to the business, analysts said.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

