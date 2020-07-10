Merrillville Man Tyrone Perry Sentenced To 108 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Tyrone Perry, 39, of Merrillville, Indiana, was sentenced before District Court Judge Philip P. Simon following his plea of guilty to distribution of heroin and cocaine base, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Perry received a sentence of 108 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, on April 24, 2019, Perry distributed heroin and cocaine base to a confidential informant. Perry, who had prior felony convictions for Armed Robbery, Robbery, and Reckless Homicide, also forfeited three firearms that were located during the search of his Merrillville residence on June 13, 2019.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Merrillville Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. McGrath.

