McDonald’s Reports April And May 2020 Comparable Sales And Provides Update On COVID-19 Impact To The Business

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) We are providing comparable sales results and an update on the COVID-19 impact to the Company’s operations ahead of our second quarter earnings announcement.

Highlights:

95% of McDonald’s restaurants around the world are open to serve customers.

Comparable sales have improved sequentially from late March through May.

The Company is investing in the System to accelerate recovery.

“Our strong foundation and the unique advantages of the McDonald’s System, including a high percentage of drive-thru restaurants and investments in delivery and digital, have enabled us to adapt to the changing landscape presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. I am confident in our ability to manage through the immediate challenges and emerge from this pandemic in a position of competitive strength,” said McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski. “The steps we are taking in response to the pandemic and to accelerate recovery, while continuing to serve the great and familiar taste of a meal from McDonald’s, will position us well for the next phase of this crisis. I am extremely grateful to the entire McDonald’s System for their continued dedication to serving customers safely and the countless other ways in which they support our communities.”

