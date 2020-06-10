MCD Police Seek Public’s help in Locating Lindsie Huynh of Silver Spring

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Silver Spring woman.

Lindsie Huynh, age 20, of Downs Drive in Silver Spring, was last seen on June 4th at her residence.

Huynh is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about Huynh’s whereabouts are asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

