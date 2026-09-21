McBride Plans 394-Home Development in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, MO – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) McBride Homes is moving forward with a major residential development in Sullivan, Missouri, where the Chesterfield-based homebuilder plans a new community containing 394 homesites on a project site covering approximately 92.7 acres.

The development, known as Winsel Park, represents a substantial expansion of McBride’s existing presence in Sullivan and comes as the privately held Missouri homebuilder increases development activity in communities beyond the core St. Louis metropolitan area.

McBride publicly announced Winsel Park on Sept. 16, saying the development will include 394 homesites and initially consist of two sections — Winsel Park Commons and Winsel Park Manors.

The company’s current community pages identify the development at 1501 Winsel Creek Parkway in Sullivan.

Public records show, however, that the project has been progressing through regulatory and land-use processes since at least 2025.

Federal records identify a 92.74-acre project site

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulatory document independently confirms the project and provides additional information about its size.

The Corps’ St. Louis District evaluated an approximately 92.74-acre undeveloped property on Winsel Creek Parkway in Sullivan as part of a jurisdictional determination identified as MVS-2025-231.

The federal document specifically identifies the site as the “Winsel Park” project.

According to the Corps, the review area contained an aesthetic pond and three tributaries. The determination concerned which aquatic resources on the property fell under federal jurisdiction following changes in federal wetlands regulation.

The Corps document does not establish that 394 homes have received final construction approval, nor does it provide McBride’s acquisition price or total development cost. It does, however, independently establish the location and approximate size of the property associated with Winsel Park.

Sullivan considered a subdivision request in 2025

Municipal records provide another independent indication of the project’s development history.

The City of Sullivan published a public notice on Sept. 5, 2025, announcing a Planning & Zoning Commission hearing requested by McBride Land Growth LLC.

According to the notice, McBride Land Growth sought a conditional-use permit to construct an “Architecturally Integrated Subdivision” along Winsel Creek Parkway and Clover Hill Drive.

The notice identified four property identification numbers associated with the proposal and stated that the property was to be zoned and annexed for residential use.

A public hearing was scheduled for Oct. 2, 2025, at Sullivan City Hall.

The municipal record shows that Winsel Park was moving through Sullivan’s land-use process roughly a year before McBride publicly announced the 394-homesite community.

STL.News has not independently confirmed from available city records the final disposition of every zoning, annexation, and subdivision approval associated with the full 394-homesite buildout. Accordingly, the project should be described as a planned 394-homesite development rather than 394 approved or completed homes.

Two neighborhoods planned at Winsel Park

McBride says the first phase of Winsel Park will contain two distinct neighborhoods targeting different portions of the new-home market.

Winsel Park Commons will use the company’s Arbor Series and initially offer two floor plans. McBride currently lists the Summerfield starting at $219,900 and the St. James starting at $239,900.

The company’s broader advertised price range for Commons extends from the $210,000s into the $300,000s.

Winsel Park Manors will use McBride’s Bayside Series and offer seven floor plans.

McBride’s current starting prices range from $249,900 for the Aspen to $320,900 for the Ashford. McBride advertises the overall Manors neighborhood as offering homes ranging from the $240,000s into the $400,000s.

Those figures are advertised base or starting prices and do not necessarily represent the final prices buyers would pay after homesite premiums, options, upgrades, and other selections.

McBride has scheduled informational appointments beginning Sept. 25 and says the community’s grand opening is planned for Oct. 17.

Independent real estate listings also show Winsel Park entering the housing market. Realtor.com, for example, lists to-be-built new construction in the subdivision and identifies McBride Homes as the builder.

Project could be significant for Sullivan

Winsel Park’s scale is notable when compared with Sullivan’s size.

The U.S. Census Bureau counted 6,906 residents in Sullivan during the 2020 Census. Census profile data also lists 2,920 total housing units for the city.

The 394 homesites planned at Winsel Park are equivalent to roughly 13.5% of that Census-reported housing-unit count.

That comparison does not mean Sullivan’s housing stock will immediately increase by 13.5%. Homesites are not completed houses; the Census housing figure and McBride’s planned development are from different periods, and large residential projects typically build out over multiple phases and years.

It does illustrate the project’s relative scale for a community the size of Sullivan.

McBride has not disclosed how many homes it expects to complete annually at Winsel Park or when it expects to build out the entire 394-homesite development.

McBride already has a Sullivan presence

Winsel Park is an expansion, not McBride’s first development in Sullivan.

The company’s current website lists three Sullivan communities: Deer Meadows, Winsel Park Commons, and Winsel Park Manors.

That existing presence makes the 394-homesite development significant from a business perspective. McBride is not merely testing a new geographic market with a small project; it is adding a sizable development to an area where it is already selling new homes.

Sullivan’s location along Interstate 44 also provides direct highway connectivity toward the St. Louis metropolitan area to the northeast and Rolla to the southwest.

McBride emphasized location in announcing Winsel Park.

“Sullivan offers the combination of small-town character, accessibility, and outdoor recreation that many homebuyers are searching for,” McBride CEO Jake Eilermann said in the company’s Sept. 16 announcement.

Eilermann said the company was “excited to expand our presence in the area.”

McBride expanding in several Missouri markets

The Sullivan development comes amid a series of other significant moves by McBride.

On Sept. 8, McBride announced that it would acquire the remaining homesites at Alder Creek Manors in Wright City from Houston Homes. The company said the transaction would add another Warren County community to its portfolio.

That acquisition followed an Aug. 28 announcement introducing Alder Creek in Wright City.

McBride has also expanded farther into central Missouri.

On Sept. 1, the company announced Walnut Hills in Jefferson City, describing the master-planned community as the first McBride development in that market.

The company has simultaneously continued investing within the St. Louis region. On Sept. 9, McBride reported that construction was progressing at Woods Mill Crossing, its condominium development in Town and Country.

Those projects represent different types of investments, and their individual circumstances should not be treated as identical. Together, however, they document McBride development activity across several Missouri markets during 2026.

Winsel Park adds hundreds of potential homes

Several important financial details surrounding Winsel Park remain undisclosed.

McBride has not publicly announced the project’s total investment, land acquisition price, financing structure, or projected revenue from the completed development. Available records reviewed by STL.News also does not establish a timetable for completion of all 394 homesites.

Those unanswered questions limit conclusions about the project’s ultimate financial impact.

What can be independently established is substantial.

McBride has announced a planned 394-homesite community in Sullivan. Its current community pages identify the project and address. City records show McBride Land Growth LLC pursuing subdivision-related zoning and annexation proceedings in 2025. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulatory document also identifies Winsel Park on an approximately 92.74-acre undeveloped property along Winsel Creek Parkway.

That combination of company disclosures, municipal records, and federal documentation establishes Winsel Park as a significant residential development, not simply another model-home or promotional announcement.

For McBride, the project adds hundreds of potential homesites to its Missouri development pipeline and expands an existing Sullivan operation.

For Sullivan, the proposed development could add a substantial number of new homes relative to the size of the city’s existing housing stock if the project ultimately reaches its planned 394-home buildout.

The pace of construction, actual sales, and eventual number of completed homes will determine the project’s ultimate impact.