McAllen: Brenda Belinda Pleads guilty to Exporting Pistols

McAllen woman, Brenda Belinda Barba pleads guilty to exporting pistols to Mexico

McALLEN, TX (STL.News) A 33-year-old McAllen resident has admitted to illegally exporting firearms and ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Brenda Belinda Barba entered a guilty plea to attempting to unlawfully exporting a Glock 9mm pistol, Glock .22 caliber pistol, four Glock pistol magazines and 550 rounds of various caliber ammunition.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Barba attempted to exit the United States at the Anzalduas Port of Entry. At that time, she told law enforcement she had nothing to declare, to include firearms and ammunition.

However, upon inspection of the vehicle, authorities discovered two pistols, magazines and ammunition concealed in her handbag. She admitted she had purchased the firearms at an Academy Sports and Outdoors store and was planning to take them to her family’s ranch in Mexico.

Barba was not a licensed gun exporter and did not have permission to export the guns to Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez will impose sentencing July 18. At that time, Barba faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

She was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliza Carmen Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today