Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged he was entering the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Conservative chief whip, Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More details soon…