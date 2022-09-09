Massachusetts – Website for Survivors of Violence

Baker-Polito Administration Launches Comprehensive Online Resource, Map Tool for Survivors of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

BOSTON (STL.News) Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the launch of a new comprehensive, user-friendly website designed to provide survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and their families with information on resources available to them in a variety of critical issue areas, as well as an interactive map tool for locating services throughout the Commonwealth.

Building on the Baker-Polito Administration’s efforts since taking office in 2015 to bolster supports for survivors across Massachusetts, this new tool ensures that aggregated, important information is readily available and easily accessible on mass.gov. The website provides information on major service categories, including housing, legal resources and employment assistance, as well as more immediate support such as the SafeLink Hotline and area Rape Crisis Centers. In order to further protect survivors seeking resources, the page also has an escape link located at the top of the page so that survivors may quickly exit the page and be redirected to the mass.gov homepage. Additionally, the website and interactive map tool are both accessible on mobile devices.

“This new tool is another way to support survivors in Massachusetts and let them know that they are not alone, and that there are resources available to them,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our administration is committed to partnering with survivors and advocates to facilitate the delivery of these critical services, and I am grateful to the Lt. Governor, who Chairs the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, for her continued leadership and advocacy for survivors.”

“Too often for survivors, navigating available resources proves to be challenging, with lifesaving information difficult to find. This new website aims to deliver critically important services in a streamlined, easy-to-use way for survivors and their families to support them in leading safe and successful lives, free of abuse,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These brave men, women and children have endured so much, and we remain committed to providing them with every possible tool in our toolbox.”

“Navigating life after sexual assault or domestic violence can be frightening and overwhelming for survivors,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders “This centralized directory of resources will help survivors across the Commonwealth to find and access a network of critical supports with a single click. The Commonwealth is committed to protecting and supporting survivors and ensuring that they have access to the resources and support they need.”

“This website demonstrates the powerful role that digital tools can play in improving the lives of the residents of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Technology Services and Security Curt Wood. “I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on this important initiative that will empower survivors with easy access to vital resources while maintaining their privacy.”

“We must continue to find innovative ways to ensure survivors have access to information and resources,”’ said Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance (MOVA) Executive Director Liam Lowney. “This tool provides access to resources that will empower victims and survivors in their decision making and ensures they have access to quality support in the wake of trauma.”

This website is the result of collaboration between the Governor’s Office, the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, and the Department of Public Health.

The Council is chaired by the Lt. Governor and membership consists of up to 40 individuals appointed by the Governor and Lt. Governor, plus more than 80 subcommittee members. Council members represent advocacy organizations, direct service providers, criminal justice agencies, and reflect the state’s geographic and cultural diversity. The Secretaries of Health and Human Services, Housing and Economic Development, Public Safety and Security, Education, Labor and Workforce Development, Transportation, and Veterans’ Services each appoint staff members to the Council. The Governor and Lt. Governor appointed an Executive Director, who is responsible for the administrative functions of the Council, organizing subcommittees and executing the Council’s responsibilities.

To visit the Resources for Survivors of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence website, click here.

To visit the interactive services map, click here.

Read more news related to Massachusetts: