Maryland Lottery – Bowie Woman Wins Big

“Happy Winner” of Bowie celebrates her top-prize win.

Claims $100,000 top prize playing $10 game

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) A 63-year-old Prince George’s County resident who changed up her game to play scratch-offs is $100,000 richer after hitting big on a MONOPOLY™ X50 scratch-off.

The anonymous player, who selected the nickname “Happy Winner” for Lottery publicity, says that she never plays scratch-offs. However, while at an Upper Marlboro BP gas station, she decided to spend $20 on a $10 instant ticket and two $5 scratch-offs.

Shortly after purchasing her instant tickets, “Happy Winner” realized that her $10 MONOPOLY X50 scratch-off was a top-prize winner.

“I was so shocked,” she said, while sitting in the Lottery Winner’s Circle and trying to contain her giggles.

Even though “Happy Winner” is an avid Lottery player, she was still completely caught by surprise at her win. The information specialist has told quite a few family members about her Lottery luck, but said no one believes her.

Kettering BP, located at 10604 Campus Way South in Upper Marlboro, is celebrating this win, too. The Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The MONOPOLY X50 scratch-off game, which still has six $100,000 top prizes remaining, went on sale Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the MONOPOLY Second-Chance Promotion from the Maryland Lottery. The following scratch-offs joined the $10 ticket: $1 MONOPOLY X5, $2 MONOPOLY X10 and $5 MONOPOLY X20. In addition, two FAST PLAY games were introduced: $3 MONOPOLY Game Tokens and $20 MONOPOLY Properties.