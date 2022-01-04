Maryland Governor Welcomes VA Governor Glenn Youngkin

Governor Hogan Welcomes Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today welcomed Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin to the Maryland State House, where they discussed a wide range of regional issues.

“I was proud to support Glenn throughout his campaign because he focused on promoting common sense policies such as supporting law enforcement and lowering taxes—just like we have here in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “I look forward to working together to accomplish our states’ shared priorities as Glenn begins his term as governor of Virginia.”

Following their meeting, Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan hosted the governor-elect and his wife, Suzanne, at Government House for lunch.