Maryland Governor Hogan: Open for Business & Maryland Adds 24,200 Jobs in August

Open for Business: Maryland Adds 24,200 Jobs in August, Unemployment Rate Drops to 6.9%

183,200 Jobs Gained During COVID-19 Recovery

More Than 18% Lower Than The National Unemployment Rate

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News)—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) today reported that the State of Maryland added 24,200 jobs in August, and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.9%—more than 18% lower than the national unemployment rate. Maryland has now gained 183,200 jobs during the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unlike many other states, we were able to keep more than 70% of our economy open throughout this entire crisis, and now, after entering Stage Three of our ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery’ earlier this month, all Maryland businesses are able to safely open,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland truly is open for business, and our economy is getting back on track and making a steady recovery.”

July’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 2,800 jobs, from a gain of 53,900 jobs to a gain of 56,700 jobs.

According to today’s report, the Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 5,800 jobs from the Accommodation and Food Services (4,000) and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (1,800) subsectors. The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 5,100 jobs.

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,700); Other Services (3,400); Education and Health Services (2,300); Financial Activities (1,200); and Information (300). The Mining, Logging, and Construction sector decreased by 500 jobs. The Manufacturing sector decreased by 200.

