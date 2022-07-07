Maryland Governor Celebrates 100th Anniversary of MCPD

Governor Hogan Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Montgomery County Police Department

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Larry Hogan joined the Montgomery County Police Department in their Commemorative Ceremony celebrating the department’s 100th anniversary. During the ceremony, the governor presented Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones with an official governor’s citation in commemoration of the department’s milestone.

“We owe a profound debt to all of the proud members of the thin blue line who selflessly place themselves in harm’s way and who do so—willingly and bravely—so that our communities can be safer. You truly are heroes walking among us,” said Governor Hogan. “I want each and every one of our Montgomery County heroes to know that as long as I am Governor, and long after that, you will continue to have my full support. I will continue to stand with you and your families, and I will always have your back.”

The ceremony took place at the Red Brick Courthouse in Rockville where the first six police officers of the Montgomery Police Department were sworn in back in 1922. Since then, the department has grown to over 1,300 sworn officers and 650 support personnel.

As part of the ceremony, the governor paid tribute to the Montgomery County police officers who were part of the initial response to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The governor was also joined by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz.