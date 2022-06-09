Marvin Lloyd Sentenced For Trafficking Cocaine

Cocaine Trafficker, MARVIN LLOYD Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that MARVIN LLOYD, 51, last residing in Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 87 months of imprisonment for trafficking cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into individuals who were receiving shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico and California and distributing the drug in and around Hartford.

The investigation revealed that Lloyd coordinated the shipment of numerous parcels containing kilogram-quantities of cocaine, and also parcels containing large quantities of marijuana, from California to addresses in Hartford. When the drug parcels arrived, Jesus Rodriguez, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, delivered them to Lloyd. Rodriguez also distributed cocaine, some of which he received from Lloyd, to his own drug customers, and delivered parcels to other cocaine traffickers in the Hartford area.

Lloyd was arrested on May 21, 2019. On June 4, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Lloyd, Rodriguez and 17 others with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related offenses. Lloyd pleaded guilty on August 18, 2021.

Lloyd, a citizen of Jamaica, has been detained since his arrest and faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

Rodriguez has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today