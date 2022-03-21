Martin: Carly Rae Shott Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Martin Woman, Carly Rae Shott Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Martin, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on March 21, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Carly Rae Shott, age 23, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, four years of supervised release, a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, and forfeiture of a handgun and ammunition.

Shott was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 9, 2020. She pled guilty on December 20, 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred between August 2018 and August 2019, wherein Shott conspired with others to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine in South Dakota. Further, on August 30, 2019, Shott was arrested in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, with approximately ten grams of methamphetamine, $6,166 in United States currency, and a loaded handgun.

The investigation was conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Shott was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

