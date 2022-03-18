Marrero: Boris Gordon Sentenced for Purchase of Firearm

Marrero Man, Boris Gordon Sentenced for Straw Purchase of Firearm

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BORIS GORDON, age 27 of Marrero, was sentenced on March 17, 2022 after pleading guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(a)(6) and 924(a)(2) on August 19, 2021.

According to court documents, on December 30, 2015, GORDON falsely stated to a federally licensed firearm dealer that he was the actual purchaser of a Glock Model 21, .45 caliber pistol, when he knew that he was not the actual buyer.

United States District Court Judge Barry W. Ashe sentenced GORDON to 6 months of home confinement to be followed by 1 year of probation. The court also ordered GORDON to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today