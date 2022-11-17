Market Wrap: Crypto Respond Sideways to FTX and related crises – CoinDesk

Crypto markets responded to the latest events with their recent sangfroid, with bitcoin and other major cryptos trading sideways, some tokens a bit to the green and others slightly in the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently up about 1% and hovering comfortably over its $16,000 support of the past nine days. Ether was recently changing hands above its most recent about $1,200 support, off a couple of smidgens of a percentage point. XRP was recently up nearly 3% but the popular meme coins DOGE and SHIB were down slightly.