Market Watch: Close below 18,060 may trigger profit booking

Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, key equity indices closed in the red on Wednesday, dragged by the IT and banking stocks. The 30-share Sensex ended 215 points lower at 60,906, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended below the 18,100 mark.

Among Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, HUL and Infosys were the top losers in today’s trading session, falling around 1-3 per cent. Axis Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Titan also settled lower.

However, Sun Pharma, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance and Wipro ended the session with gains. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank fell .80 per cent, and Nifty Auto dropped 0.74 per cent, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 plunged 0.22 per cent, and Smallcap50 declined 0.22 per cent.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi closed flat with negative bias, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.15 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively. The rupee also weakened slightly against the US dollar on dollar demand from importers, though volumes were thin ahead of the Fed meet.

The rupee closed at 82.79, against a previous close of 82.69, while the Brent crude January futures declined 0.39 per cent to $94.27 per barrel. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,805 gained, 1,666 stocks declined, and 138 remained unchanged. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies decreased by Rs 56,000 crore to Rs 281.57 lakh crore.

Mr Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi has advised traders to wait for a clear buy signal above 18100 mark. He said a close below 18060 might trigger some profit booking in the market.

